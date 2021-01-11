MP: Woman gang-raped in Sidhi, rod inserted into private parts

A 45-year-old woman has beengrievously injured after four men allegedly raped her andinserted an iron rod into her private parts in MadhyaPradesh's Sidhi district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday night followingwhich the woman has been undergoing treatment in a hospital inneighbouring Rewa district, Amiliya police station in-chargeDeepak Baghel said.

The four accused have been detained, he said.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters inBhopal on Monday that no culprit will be spared.

A speedy trial will be conducted into the case and theaccused will be punished, he said.

According to the police official, the woman's husbanddied about four years back and she was living with her twochildren and 40-year-old sister in a shanty on a hillock nearHardi village, about 60 km from the district headquarters.

She ran a shop from her shanty to earn her livelihood,the official said.

Around 10 pm on Saturday, four men approached her andasked for water.

When the woman told them that she did not have water,the accused broke into the home. They then allegedly raped herand inserted an iron rod into her private parts, the officialsaid quoting the victim's complaint.

The woman subsequently fainted due to excessivebleeding, he said, adding that her two sons, aged 16 and 18,were not at home at the time of the incident.

Her sister could not call anyone for help at that timeas their house is located in a desolate place, the policeofficial said.

Later, the woman's sister called an auto-rickshaw fromHardi village and took her to Amiliya police station, fromwhere she was taken to Sidhi district hospital, he said.

The woman was initially admitted to the districthospital and later referred to a medical facility in Rewa fortreatment as her bleeding continued, he said. The police detained the four accused on Sunday andwere questioning them. The accused belong to the same villageas the woman, the official said.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registeredagainst the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 376(rape), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons),452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault orwrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention), he said.

The victim's condition is improving, he said.

