Bird deaths in Latur village now 225, test reports awaited

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 18:43 IST
The number of bird deathsover the past few days in Kendrewadi in Latur, some 265kilometres from here, reached 225 on Monday, officials said.

Samples have been sent to check for the presence ofbird flu virus and the reports are awaited, they added.

Speaking on the deaths, district animal husbandryofficer Shirish Kokane said over 500 birds were found in a 350square feet area whereas, ideally, each on of them should haveat least one square foot of space for itself.

''As per our primary survey, there are almost 15,000birds in a one kilometre periphery of the place where thedeaths have taken place,'' he added.

On Sunday, the Latur district administration hadordered the creation of an ''alert zone'' in a 10-kilometreradius around Kendrewadi in Ahmedpur tehsil.

