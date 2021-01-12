Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odd News Roundup: German bakery's syringe cakes help the COVID medicine go down

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 10:27 IST
Odd News Roundup: German bakery's syringe cakes help the COVID medicine go down
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

German bakery's syringe cakes help the COVID medicine go down

A spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down at a bakery in the western German town of Dortmund, which is celebrating the year of the coronavirus vaccine with syringe-shaped cakes. It is not the first time Schuerner's Baking Paradise has sold coronavirus spin-offs: last year, as household essentials vanished from supermarket shelves in panic buying, they created cakes shaped like newly-scarce toilet-rolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1pm NATION DEL11 VACCINE-4THLD TRANSPORT First flight with COVID-19 vaccines lands in Delhi from Pune New DelhiPune The first consignment of Covishield vaccines reached Delhi from Pune on Tuesday, four days ...

Swami Vivekananda's 158th birth anniversary celebrated across Bengal

Swami Vivekanandas 158th birthanniversary was celebrated on Tuesday across West Bengal withpolitical leaders and people making a beeline at his ancestralhouse here to pay tributes to him.Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav PrasadMaur...

Eight startups selected for Flipkart Leap accelerator program

Flipkart on Tuesday announced the finalists of its first-ever startup accelerator program called Flipkart Leap. Launched in August 2020, the program aims to nurture promising startups so that they can contribute to Indias growing entreprene...

Stick to COVID rules or tighter restrictions could come in, UK minister says

The British public must stick to tough rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or the government could bring in even stricter measures, the policing minister said on Tuesday.If were going to get through this in good shape, and hopefully mak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021