Minibus with picnickers overturns in Jalpaiguri, 2 killed

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 12-01-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 14:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A minibus with around 35people on board overturned in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday, killing two people standing on theroadside and injuring several, police said.

The minibus was heading towards Lataguri with picnickers from Ranirhat in Moynaguri when the accident happened on the national highway at Harisheba More in Moulani, they said.

The driver of the bus lost control and it overturned around 11.40 pm on a group of people standing outside a motorbike repairing shop, police said.

Two people, identified as Hinod Roy (38) and PradeepRoy (22), died at the spot, while many people, including those on the bus, were injured.

The injured were taken to the Moynaguri hospital and many of them were later shifted to the Jalpaiguri hospital because of the severity of their injuries, police said.

Following the accident, agitated locals blocked the highway for some time.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

