DDA approves change of land use for new structure of Ravidas Temple in forest area

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 18:57 IST
The DDA on Tuesday approved a proposal to change the land use of a plot allotted by it for building a new structure of the Guru Ravidas Temple, which was demolished by the urban body on the directions of the Supreme Court in 2019.

The new structure will come at the Jahanpanah City Forest area here, officials said.

The approved land was allotted by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) ''at the same site'' where the old structure existed in the forest area in south Delhi.

The decision to change the use of the allotted 400 sqm of land from ''recreational to public and semi-public for religious purpose'' was taken during an online meeting of the Authority, the highest decision-making body of the DDA.

The meeting was chaired by Delhi Lieutenant (LG) Governor Anil Baijal who is the chairman of the urban body.

In early October last year, the DDA had approved the proposal to allot the piece of land, and also recommended the change of land use. ''After the allotment, a public notice was issued inviting objections and suggestions from the public for this purpose. After that, it went to the Board of Enquiry and Hearing, which cleared the proposal. And, today it was approved by the Authority too,'' a senior official said.

It will now be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for final notification.

The Delhi LG Office tweeted the decisions made during the meeting. ''Also approved proposals for change of land use for expansion of facilities of ILBS Hospital and for religious purposes for Sant Guru Ravidas ji temple in Jahapanaha City Forest,'' it tweeted. In August 2019, huge protests had broken out in Delhi and Punjab by members and leaders of the Dalit community after the structure of the old Ravidas temple was demolished by the DDA on directions of the Supreme Court. Among other decision approved by the Authority, included modification in Master Plan of Delhi 2021 pertaining to warehouse or warehousing schemes and area norms for sewage treatment plants (STP), the LG Office said in the tweet. Revision in development control norms for setting up of fuel stations-CNG in community centres; and extension of existing rates of additional FAR (floor area ratio) and use conversion upto June 30, 2021, were other proposals which were approved in the meeting, it said. ''Advised the officials to closely monitor and ensure timebound disposal of applications under #PMUDAY conferring property rights to the residents of UCs,'' the LG said in another tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

