Maha:Thane officials asked to keep vigil on migration of birds

In the wake of the bird flu scare,Thane CollectorRajesh Narvekar has instructed the forestdepartment to pay special attention to wetland areas formigration of birds in the district.

Seven rapid response teams have been deployed in thedistrict and a control room has been activated to monitor thebird flu situation, he said during a review meeting withsenior officials on Tuesday.

If crows, parrots, herons or migratory birds are founddead, the authorities should be informed immediately, he said.

Also, if more deaths than usual are observed amongbirds in a commercial poultry farm, the nearest veterinaryclinic should be informed immediately, a release said quotingNarvekar.

Avian influenza has been confirmed as the cause of thedeath of different birds in Parbhani, Mumbai, Thane and someother places in Maharashtra.

The collector also said that immediate action will betaken against rumour-mongers, and asked citizens not tobelieve in any kind of rumours about the bird flu.

He appealed to citizens not to dissect or dispose ofthe carcasses of birds on their own.

The animal husbandry and health departments are morevigilant in the district and appropriate precautions andmeasures are being taken, the collector said.

He also ordered gram panchayats, forest andveterinary departments to monitor the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)