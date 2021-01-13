Low intensity quake hits Ghaziabad

(Eds: Adds related info on NCS study) Ghaziabad, Jan 13 (PTI) A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.9 hit Ghaziabad in the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The quake occurred at 7.09 pm at a depth of five kilometres, the NCS, which functions under the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), said.

According to the MoES, the NCS has started a geophysical survey over the Delhi region for an accurate assessment of seismic hazards following a string of tremors in Delhi-NCR in 2020.

The NCS will also carry out analysis and interpretation of satellite imageries and geological field investigations for locating the faults in the Earth's surface, the ministry said.

Both the field surveys, geophysical and geological, are expected to be completed by March 31, it added.

