Cold conditions persist in Punjab, Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-01-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 11:19 IST
There was no let-up in cold weather conditions in Punjab and Haryana on Friday with Bathinda being the coldest place at 3.8 degrees Celsius, an official of the Meteorological Department here said.

A thick blanket of fog enveloped several places in the two states in the morning, reducing visibility and causing inconvenience to commuters.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 4.8 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 6.8 degrees Celsius and Patiala 6.4 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperatures in Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara and Gurdaspur were 7.8 degrees Celsius, 6.2 degrees Celsius, 5.7 degrees Celsius and 11.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal experienced cold weather conditions at 4.8 degrees Celsius, 5.5 degrees Celsius and 6.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

The mercury settled at 6.3 degrees Celsius, 7.8 degrees Celsius, 7.6 degrees Celsius and 6.7 degrees Celsius in Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa respectively.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recorded a low of 7.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.

