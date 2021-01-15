Gulshan Dynasty Becomes the Official Host for India's Biggest Pet Festival 'Pet Fed'

New Delhi, Delhi, India(NewsVoir)Gulshan Dynasty, an upcoming and most awaited India's first wellness homes project by Gulshan, hosted the much-awaited event of the year, Petfed, at its sprawling 1 Acre Garden venue. Pet Fed India's Biggest Pet Festival &Limca World Record Holder of 'Biggest Dog Carnival', the event was a close knit one with a limited entry of around 100 people. The vibrant atmosphere at the upcoming project got uplifted with the presence of delightful people accompanied by their little floofs. As being the only property in Delhi NCR that has a care castle with opulent amenities for four-legged residents, the event ensured that the furry friends and their guardians get an unforgettable experience. The management at Dynasty made sure distant seating arrangement, sanitization at regular intervals, and mandatory temperature checks were carried out for every individual. Each unit at Dynasty is more than a home, it is the perfect embodiment of panache, professionalism, and reflects Gulshan group's passion for delivering a lifestyle that exudes magnificence. The premium project offers well laid out homes with 76% open space, greenery and natural light and covers about 5.8 acres of sprawling land. Gulshan Dynasty has been crafted with a nuance to complement a life of class and opulence, on the bedrock of wellness. The project ensures rejuvenation at every step. In the similar pursuit of providing a multi-functional home in high rise apartments that are pet-friendly and promise a higher degree of wellness for the furry ones and their parents, Pet Fed the biggest Dog carnival had activities such as rejuvenating spa sessions, handcrafted royal doggy buffet, and pet fashion show. The group has been making its mark in real estate since 1989. Since its inception, the company has carved out a niche for itself in high-end luxury residential projects, it claims, adding that in FY20, it has delivered 4.5 million square feet area and aiming to further deliver 3 million square feet area by the end of 2021. "We now aim to deliver five million square feet of space by 2023, which includes 9.5 lakh square feet of luxury housing and 4.75 lakh square feet of commercial space," says Ms. Yukti Nagpal, Director, Gulshan. Adding on Yukti went on explaining the characteristics of Gulshan Dynasty and said, "Dynasty will be the first of its kind wellness project in the NCR residential market, we have 50 varieties of medicinal plants in society gardens, planted to boost immunity and promote the well-being of the residents. Each tower has a separate entry and exit point for residents and other personnel to assure smooth movement at all hours. Landscaped terraces are made for breathtaking views, having all requisites to host classic social gatherings." Mr. Abhishek Sharma, AGM Sales, Gulshan said, "Dynasty is the only project in Noida that comes with a Petstead facility for your furry companions, where residents can leave their pets when planning a vacation, without any undue stress. Our purpose behind hosting Pet Fed was to showcase the range of thoughtful amenities that make our project stand out from the rest and define true luxury in each sense." Gulshan Dynasty will have 204 apartments for the privileged few, going up to 34 floors. Here, each space has been curated to make living comfortable and majestic. It is a reflection of customized craftsmanship to bring 'real luxury' in every home. Image 1: Ms. Yukti Nagpal and Ms. Cherry Nagpal with her pet Mia Image 2: Ms. Richa Sharma, Ms. Sushmi Das, Ms. Divya Suri, Ms. Yukti Nagpal, Mr. Abhishek Sharma, Ms. Sakshi Singh, Mr. Lakshya Kapoor

