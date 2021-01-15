Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia divers find casing of crashed jet's 'black box' -navy

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 15-01-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 15:02 IST
Indonesia divers find casing of crashed jet's 'black box' -navy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Indonesian divers have found the casing of a cockpit voice recorder from a Sriwijaya Air plane that crashed into the Java Sea last week, but are still searching for its memory unit, navy officer Abdul Rasyid said on Friday.

"We've found the body or casing, we've found the beacon and now we're looking for the memory," Abdul told reporters aboard the navy ship Rigel, which was televised live.

He was confident divers would find the memory within the next few days, adding that a plane's black boxes are usually strong and can withstand an impact.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares falter as U.S. stimulus buzz fades

Global shares stumbled on Friday as hopes of a fiscal boost provided by a 1.9 trillion U.S. stimulus plan were smothered by the prospect of stricter lockdowns in France and Germany and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in China. European stock...

Special posts of DSP created for security at Ramjanmabhoomi, Kashi Vishwanath temple

The Uttar Pradesh government has created special posts of DSP to oversee security at the Ramjanmabhoomi in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi and the Mathuras Krishna Janmabhoomi. The posts has been created on the recommendation o...

Goyal exhorts Indian investors to eye BIMSTEC nations to foster larger ecosystem for startups

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Friday exhorted Indian investors to eye the BIMSTEC nations for greater engagement through investments, mentoring and support to foster the larger ecosystem for startups in the region. He expressed confidence ...

Indonesian authorities download crashed plane's black box

Jakarta Indonesia, January 15 ANIXinhua Indonesian authorities have downloaded the flight data recorder FDR belonging to the Sriwijaya Air plane that crashed into Jakarta waters last week, the National Transportation Safety Committee said o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021