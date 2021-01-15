Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air quality remains 'severe' in Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad

Ghaziabad and Gurgaon have three such stations while Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad have two stations each, according to the app.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 17:48 IST
Air quality remains 'severe' in Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The air quality remained ''severe'' in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad and ''very poor'' in Gurgaon for the second day in a row, according to data issued by a government agency on Friday.

Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 remained prominent in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Friday was 458 in Ghaziabad, 464 in Greater Noida, 475 in Noida, 467 in Faridabad and 367 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB's Sameer app.

On Thursday it was 429 in Ghaziabad, 410 in Greater Noida, 412 in Noida, 447 in Faridabad and 364 in Gurgaon. On Wednesday it was 388 in Ghaziabad, 398 in Greater Noida, 348 in Noida, 367 in Faridabad and 276 in Gurgaon.

On Tuesday it was 324 in Ghaziabad, 312 in Greater Noida, 278 in Noida, 260 in Faridabad and 213 in Gurgaon. On Monday it was 283 both in Ghaziabad as well as Greater Noida, 264 in Noida, 235 in Faridabad and 200 in Gurgaon.

The CPCB states that an AQI in the ''severe'' category affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases, while the air quality in the ''very poor'' zone may cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all stations there. Ghaziabad and Gurgaon have three such stations while Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad have two stations each, according to the app. PTI KIS TDSTDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Air quality remains 'severe' in Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad

The air quality remained severe in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad and very poor in Gurgaon for the second day in a row, according to data issued by a government agency on Friday.Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 remained prominent ...

St. Botanica Introduces 'GO Range' for Hair Care - Launches India's First Purple Shampoo and Conditioner

- The PETA-certified, extensive RD based St. Botanicas products are well formulated and pH balancedNEW DELHI, Jan. 15, 2021 PRNewswire -- Emmbros Overseas - one of the fastest-growing Indian companies in the Beauty and HPC Health Personal ...

European nations say COVID vaccines fall short as Pfizer slows supplies

Many European nations say they are receiving lower-than-expected supplies of COVID-19 vaccines as U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer slows shipments and distribution proceeds unevenly among European Union states.Vaccines developed by Pfizer w...

Elderly woman killed by wild elephant in Chhattisgarh

A 60-year-old woman was trampledto death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarhs Jashpur districton Friday, a forest official said.Dashoda Bai, a native of Pandrapath area, was attackedby the jumbo in Ambakachhar forest near Farsabahar village ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021