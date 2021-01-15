Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elderly woman killed by wild elephant in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Jashpur | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 18:41 IST
Elderly woman killed by wild elephant in Chhattisgarh

A 60-year-old woman was trampledto death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur districton Friday, a forest official said.

Dashoda Bai, a native of Pandrapath area, was attackedby the jumbo in Ambakachhar forest near Farsabahar village inthe morning hours, the official said.

The victim belonged to a group of cattle herders thathad camped in Ambakachhar, located around 450 km away fromcapital Raipur, with their livestock for the last couple ofdays, he said.

The pachyderm entered the camp can caught hold of thewoman, while others fled that scene, the official said.

On being alerted about the incident, forest personnelrushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, he said.

The kin of the deceased have been provided an instantrelief of Rs 25,000, while the remaining compensation of Rs5.75 lakh will be released on completion of necessaryformalities, the official added.

On January 10, three persons were killed in separateincidents of elephant attacks in Jashpur district.

Several incidents of human-elephant conflict have beenreported in the past from the thick forested northernChhattisgarh, comprising Surguja, Surajpur, Korba, Raigarh,Jashpur, Balrampur and Korea districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

MP sees 429 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths, 574 recoveries

The number of COVID-19 cases inMadhya Pradesh rose by 429 on Friday to reach 2,50,858, whilethe day also saw six deaths and 574 people getting discharged,an official said.The states overall toll is 3,746 and the recoverycount is 2,40,155, h...

Soccer-Rooney ends playing career to become Derby manager

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney, regarded as one of the best English players of his generation, has called time on his illustrious playing career after being named on Friday as manager of second-tier side Derby County.The stru...

COVID-19 vaccination programme to be rolled out at 139 centres in Telangana on Saturday

COVID-19 vaccination programmewould be rolled out at 139 centres in Telangana on Saturday.State Health Minister Eatala Rajender said he wouldattend the event at the Gandhi government hospital, whileGovernor Tamilisai Soundararajan would par...

ACB arrests assistant sub-inspector for accepting bribe in Rajasthan

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Friday arrested an assistant sub-inspector ASI in Dungarpur for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000, an ACB spokesperson said.The spokesperson of the bureau said that the victim had complained that ASI Prat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021