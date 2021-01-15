Elderly woman killed by wild elephant in Chhattisgarh

A 60-year-old woman was trampledto death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur districton Friday, a forest official said.

Dashoda Bai, a native of Pandrapath area, was attackedby the jumbo in Ambakachhar forest near Farsabahar village inthe morning hours, the official said.

The victim belonged to a group of cattle herders thathad camped in Ambakachhar, located around 450 km away fromcapital Raipur, with their livestock for the last couple ofdays, he said.

The pachyderm entered the camp can caught hold of thewoman, while others fled that scene, the official said.

On being alerted about the incident, forest personnelrushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, he said.

The kin of the deceased have been provided an instantrelief of Rs 25,000, while the remaining compensation of Rs5.75 lakh will be released on completion of necessaryformalities, the official added.

On January 10, three persons were killed in separateincidents of elephant attacks in Jashpur district.

Several incidents of human-elephant conflict have beenreported in the past from the thick forested northernChhattisgarh, comprising Surguja, Surajpur, Korba, Raigarh,Jashpur, Balrampur and Korea districts.

