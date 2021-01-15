Tiger found dead in MP's Pench National Park

Tiger found dead in MP's Pench National ParkPTI | Seoni | Updated: 15-01-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 20:58 IST
An adult tiger was found deadin Pench National Park's Gumtara core area in Madhya Pradesh'sSeoni district, a forest official Friday said.
The three-day-old carcass of the big cat, identifiedas T-93, was found between some rocks by some beat guards nearKhapa Nala on Thursday, Pench National Park's deputy directorM B Sirsaiya said.
The official ruled out the possibility that the bigcat may have been hunted, as all this body parts were intact,the official said.
The last rites of the big cat were performed on Fridaymorning as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority(NTCA) guidelines in the presence of the senior forestofficials.
According to officials, the tiger which was around 12years old could have died of old age.
