Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tiger found dead in MP's Pench National Park

PTI | Seoni | Updated: 15-01-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 20:58 IST
Tiger found dead in MP's Pench National Park
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An adult tiger was found deadin Pench National Park's Gumtara core area in Madhya Pradesh'sSeoni district, a forest official Friday said.

The three-day-old carcass of the big cat, identifiedas T-93, was found between some rocks by some beat guards nearKhapa Nala on Thursday, Pench National Park's deputy directorM B Sirsaiya said.

The official ruled out the possibility that the bigcat may have been hunted, as all this body parts were intact,the official said.

The last rites of the big cat were performed on Fridaymorning as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority(NTCA) guidelines in the presence of the senior forestofficials.

According to officials, the tiger which was around 12years old could have died of old age.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

NEROCA, TRAU play out 1-1 draw in Imphal derby of I-League

NEROCA FC were held to a 1-1 draw by Tiddim Road Union Athletic TRAU in their opening match of this years Hero I-League here on Friday.Varun Thokchoms 10th-minute strike was cancelled out by Joseph Olaleyes 15th-minute header as both the te...

PM doesn't respect farmers, wants to tire out those protesting against agri laws: Rahul

Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not respect farmers and wants to tire out those protesting against the Centres new agriculture laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Friday.He also claimed that the talks that are being held with fa...

WRAPUP 2-European vaccine shipments fall short as Turkey, China race ahead

Some EU nations are receiving fewer than expected doses of coronavirus vaccines as U.S. pharmaceutical firm Pfizer slows shipments, while Turkey, China and Indonesia race ahead with inoculations to stem surging worldwide infections. Six EU ...

Eyes on Pelosi as Trump impeachment trial timing up in the air

The timing of President Donald Trumps impeachment trial could come into clearer focus on Friday when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to take questions about her next steps at a morning news conference at the U.S. Capitol. The Democra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021