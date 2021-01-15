Rains, snowfall in Himachal Pradesh likely after Jan 22: Met office

Rains, snowfall in Himachal Pradesh likely after Jan 22: Met officePTI | Shimla | Updated: 15-01-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 20:59 IST
A fresh Western Disturbance is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region from January 22 onwards and it may cause scattered to fairly widespread rains and snow over Himachal Pradesh, the meteorological department said on Friday.
Till January 22, the weather will remain dry and no rain or snow is expected over the state of HP till then, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.
During this period, there will no large changes in maximum and minimum temperature, he added.
Meanwhile, the minimum temperature increased by two to three degrees Celsius with the lowest temperature in the state in Keylong at minus 5.9 degrees Celsius, he added.
The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Bhuntar at 21.9 degrees Celsius.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shimla Meteorological Centre
- Manmohan
- Himachal Pradesh
- Bhuntar
- Singh
- Keylong
ALSO READ
Heavy snowfall predicted for Himachal Pradesh
Buta Singh devoted his life to service of poor, other backward communities: Manmohan Singh
Bird flu confirmed in dead migratory birds in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra, after cases reported in Raj, MP and Kerala
Alert for heavy rain, snowfall issued across Himachal Pradesh
Fresh snowfall in Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh; rains across states in north India