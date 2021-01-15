Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rains, snowfall in Himachal Pradesh likely after Jan 22: Met office

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 15-01-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 20:59 IST
Rains, snowfall in Himachal Pradesh likely after Jan 22: Met office
re Image Credit: ANI

A fresh Western Disturbance is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region from January 22 onwards and it may cause scattered to fairly widespread rains and snow over Himachal Pradesh, the meteorological department said on Friday.

Till January 22, the weather will remain dry and no rain or snow is expected over the state of HP till then, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

During this period, there will no large changes in maximum and minimum temperature, he added.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature increased by two to three degrees Celsius with the lowest temperature in the state in Keylong at minus 5.9 degrees Celsius, he added.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Bhuntar at 21.9 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ahead of Republic Day, Delhi police holds interstate coordination meeting

Ahead of Republic day, the Delhi Police on Friday held an interstate coordination meeting to strengthen cooperation for addressing law and order issues, officials said.The main objective of the meeting was to share intelligence and terror-r...

French mortality rate rose 9% in 2020 due to COVID-19

Frances overall mortality rate in 2020, inflated by the COVID-19 pandemic, was nine percent higher than in the previous two years, provisional data released by statistics institute INSEE showed on Friday.INSEE said that on Jan. 15, a total ...

Belarus issues first death sentence this year

Moscow Russia, January 15 ANISputnik A court in Belarus re-sentenced a man to capital punishment on murder charges, Minsk-based human rights center Viasna said on Friday. At a court hearing held today in the city of Sluck Slutsk, the Minsk ...

NEROCA, TRAU play out 1-1 draw in Imphal derby of I-League

NEROCA FC were held to a 1-1 draw by Tiddim Road Union Athletic TRAU in their opening match of this years Hero I-League here on Friday.Varun Thokchoms 10th-minute strike was cancelled out by Joseph Olaleyes 15th-minute header as both the te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021