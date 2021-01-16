Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesian Semeru volcano erupts, spews ash 5kms into sky

Indonesia has nearly 130 active volcanoes, more than any other country, and while many show high levels of activity it can be weeks or even months before an eruption. The Semeru mountain erupted at just past 5 p.m. local time.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 16-01-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 17:16 IST
Indonesian Semeru volcano erupts, spews ash 5kms into sky
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A volcano in Indonesia's East Java province erupted on Saturday, spewing ash and smoke as high as an estimated 5.6 kilometres into the sky, according to data from the geological agency at the country's energy ministry. Indonesia has nearly 130 active volcanoes, more than any other country, and while many show high levels of activity it can be weeks or even months before an eruption.

The Semeru mountain erupted at just past 5 p.m. local time. Videos posted on social media showed grey ash clouds towering over houses. The country's disaster mitigation agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the possibility of evacuation.

Other volcanoes, such as the Merapi volcano on the island of Java and Sinabung on Sumatra, have shown signs of activity recently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Breakaway east Ukraine regions to hand over detainee group to Kyiv - TASS

The rebel-controlled Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine will hand over a group of detainees to Kyiv, the Russian TASS news agency reported, citing a joint statement from the two regions.The report did detail say how many people ...

Vijay Mashaal marking India's victory over Pak in 1971 reaches Nainital

The Swarnim Vijay Mashaal marking Indias victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war has reached here.The victory flame reached the Indian armys Signal Corps Headquarters in Uttarakhands Nainital on Friday evening and was kept for public viewing ...

Health News Roundup: 47 players quarantined after COVID-19 cases; Serbia receives million doses of China's Sinopharm and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Forty seven players quarantined after COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flightsForty-seven players have been forced into two weeks of hotel quarantine in Melbourne after three coronavirus...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces Rs 1,000-cr seed fund for startups.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces Rs 1,000-cr seed fund for startups....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021