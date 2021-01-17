Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC agrees to hear plea alleging inaction in preserving ancient monuments in Fatehpur Sikri

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 14:25 IST
SC agrees to hear plea alleging inaction in preserving ancient monuments in Fatehpur Sikri

The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea which alleged inaction by authorities in preserving ancient monuments in Fatehpur Sikri and sought direction for implementing a plan for integrated development of the heritage city.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued notices to the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and others seeking their replies on the plea which has claimed that authorities have failed to curb illegal construction and encroachment in Fatehpur Sikri.

''Issue notice,'' the bench, also comprising Justice A S Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian, said in its order passed last week.

The plea said there are several monuments in and around Fatehpur Sikri which are protected and maintained by the ASI.

Filed by Fathehpur Sikri resident Amarnath Parashar, the petition said the apex court had earlier passed orders and directed the authorities concerned to take steps towards the preservation of protected monuments and the heritage city.

Alleging non-compliance of the top court directions, the plea claimed, ''After passage of more than 16 years of the orders passed by this court, and due to the lack of co-ordination among the competent agencies of the state neither the monuments nor the heritage city is protected and preserved, nor the illegal construction was stopped, due to which several protected monuments are completely vanished.'' The petition, drawn by advocates Uzmi Jameel Husain and Mohd Parvez Dabas, said that since 1994-1995 there is gradual increase in city's population and alleged that this has resulted in illegal encroachment and unauthorised constructions.

Referring to an earlier order, the plea said the top court had directed the authorities concerned to have a development plan for Fatehpur Sikri after which the ASI had in May 2001 filed a draft proposal to the state government regarding integrated development of the heritage city.

It said the apex court had in May 2005 asked the authorities to implement the development plan.

Alleging non-implementation of the plan, it claimed that despite the undertaking filed before the top court and powers given under the law, the Agra Development Authority has failed to provide basic infrastructure to the habitants of Fatehpur Sikri.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Shift Freight expects its topline to touch Rs 50 cr by FY2022

On-demand shifting services provider Shift Freight expects its topline to touch Rs 50 crore by the end of fiscal 2022 on the back of a pan-India presence and a significant jump in daily movements, its Co-founder, Avinash Raghav has said.The...

Delhi schools prepare to open the doors to classes 10, 12 students after pandemic-induced closure

Staggered and shorter class hours, frequent sanitisation, and entry and exit through multiple gates are among various new ways adopted by schools in Delhi as they prepare to welcome students of classes 10 and 12 back on Monday, for the firs...

ED arrests 2 Chinese nationals in money laundering case

The ED has arrested two Chinese nationals in connection with its money laundering probe linked to an alleged hawala racket worth an estimated Rs 1,000 crore that involved shell or dubious firms, official sources said on Sunday.The central p...

13-year-old girl abducted, raped by 9 men in MP; 7 arrested

A 13-year-old girl has beenallegedly raped by nine men on separate occasions after beingabducted twice in Madhya Pradeshs Umaria city earlier thismonth, a police official said on Sunday.The girls mother lodged a police complaint on January1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021