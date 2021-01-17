KSUM Palakkad centre to hold session for tech entrepreneurs

Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is organizing a special session on January 19 for tech-entrepreneurs to know more about the service and support system being provided by its incubation center in Palakkad.

The hour-long incubation program would provide theparticipants a chance to explore the ecosystem at the KSUMscentre in this city, a press release said.

The session would have experts providing advice on technical aspects and the trading scene besides tips on support to investment and basic infrastructure. The Palakkad center has been functioning for a year.

As a nodal agency of the Kerala government entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state, KSUM undertakes planning, establishment, and management of technology business incubators and accelerators to promote technology-based ventures by creating the infrastructure and environment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)