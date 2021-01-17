Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study: Disparities in COVID-19 impacts life expectancy

An investigation measures the dissimilar effects of COVID-19 on mortality rate in the United States based on racial and ethnic differences.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-01-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 22:31 IST
Study: Disparities in COVID-19 impacts life expectancy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

An investigation measures the dissimilar effects of COVID-19 on mortality rate in the United States based on racial and ethnic differences. A disproportionate number of US COVID-19 deaths have occurred among the Black and Latino populations. To better quantify the racial and ethnic disparities in COVID-19 mortality, Theresa Andrasfay and Noreen Goldman estimated the effects of COVID-19 on life expectancies at birth in the United States based on projections of total COVID-19 deaths through December 31, 2020.

The authors estimated life expectancy in 2020 to be approximately 1.1 years lower than expected in the absence of COVID-19. Black and Latino life expectancies were projected to decline by approximately 2.1 and 3.1 years, respectively, whereas the projected decline in White life expectancy was 0.7 years. Consequently, the Black-White gap in life expectancy would increase from 3.6 years to more than 5 years, the largest value since 2006.

Since Latinos began to be separately identified in the National Vital Statistics System in 2006, Latino life expectancy has been higher than White life expectancy. The projected impact of COVID-19 would reduce this Latino advantage from 3.3 years to less than one year, the lowest value ever recorded. According to the authors, some reduction in life expectancy will likely persist after 2020 due to the continued presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the long-term health, social, and economic impacts of the pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Taiwan's APT selects Ericsson to modernize its nationwide network

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Russian police detain Kremlin critic Navalny at passport control

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was detained by Russian police at passport control late on Sunday after flying back to Russia from Germany for the first time since being poisoned last summer, a Reuters witness said.Russias FSIN prison authori...

In final Trump administration days, Israel approves new settler homes

Israel approved on Sunday plans to build hundreds of new settler homes in the occupied West Bank, projects it is advancing in the final days of the pro-settlement Trump administration. The planned construction, on land captured by Israel in...

J'khand: Order to withhold salaries of unvaccinated govt staffers withdrawn after backlash

An order issued bysenior health officials of Jharkhands Koderma districtwarning government employees not turning up for COVIDvaccination of withholding salaries till they were immunisedwas withdrawn on Sunday after a backlash.The order, iss...

NCP minister targets Shiv Sena over bad condition of roads

Maharashtra cabinet minister andNCP leader Jitendra Awhad on Sunday indirectly targeted theShiv Sena over bad condition of roads in Kalyan in Thanedistrict.The NCP is the second key constituent in the ShivSena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021