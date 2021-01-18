Health worker in Karnataka dies two days after getting COVID vaccine shot

A 43-year-old health departmentemployee in Karnataka died of a massive heart attack onMonday, two days after he was administered COVID-19 vaccine,the government said.

The deceased, Nagaraju of Ballari district, was apermanent employee of Health department.

He was vaccinated on January 16 at around 1 PM and he wasnormal till this morning, the department said.

When contacted, Dr C N Manjunath, Director, Sri JayadevaInstitute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, anautonomous government institute, said, ''The death is only acoincidence and not related to the vaccine.'' Dr Manjunath is also a member of the technical advisorycommittee, Karnataka government, on COVID-19.

''Today morning when he came to work, he complained ofchest pain at around 9.30 am and collapsed. He was treatedimmediately and referred to Jindal Sanjeevani hospital...

highest level of treatment was provided, but he couldn't besaved,'' the department said in a statement.

None of the other health care workers who received thevaccine from the same vial had any adverse events, it said.

The district level AEFI (Adverse Events FollowingImmunisation) Committee held detailed discussions andconcluded that Nagaraju's death was due to ''cardio respiratoryarrest secondary to acute antereo septal wall MyocardialInfarction (heart attack).'' PTI GMS VGN APRADMINISTRATOR APRADMINISTRATOR

