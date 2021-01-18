Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health worker in Karnataka dies two days after getting COVID vaccine shot

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-01-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 23:15 IST
Health worker in Karnataka dies two days after getting COVID vaccine shot
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 43-year-old health departmentemployee in Karnataka died of a massive heart attack onMonday, two days after he was administered COVID-19 vaccine,the government said.

The deceased, Nagaraju of Ballari district, was apermanent employee of Health department.

He was vaccinated on January 16 at around 1 PM and he wasnormal till this morning, the department said.

When contacted, Dr C N Manjunath, Director, Sri JayadevaInstitute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, anautonomous government institute, said, ''The death is only acoincidence and not related to the vaccine.'' Dr Manjunath is also a member of the technical advisorycommittee, Karnataka government, on COVID-19.

''Today morning when he came to work, he complained ofchest pain at around 9.30 am and collapsed. He was treatedimmediately and referred to Jindal Sanjeevani hospital...

highest level of treatment was provided, but he couldn't besaved,'' the department said in a statement.

None of the other health care workers who received thevaccine from the same vial had any adverse events, it said.

The district level AEFI (Adverse Events FollowingImmunisation) Committee held detailed discussions andconcluded that Nagaraju's death was due to ''cardio respiratoryarrest secondary to acute antereo septal wall MyocardialInfarction (heart attack).'' PTI GMS VGN APRADMINISTRATOR APRADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

Biden to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WHO pandemic review panel critical of China, WHO delays

An independent panel reviewing the global handling of the COVID-19 pandemic said on Monday that Chinese officials could have applied public health measures more forcefully in January and criticised the World Health Organization WHO for not ...

Central African Republic top court confirms President Touadera's re-election

Central African Republics highest court on Monday confirmed the re-election of President Faustin-Archange Touadera, rejecting rivals objections as the government fends off a rebel offensive. The weeks before and after the Dec. 27 election h...

Students' body protests against closing down LLB course in govt-aided college in Ghaziabad

Disgruntled students of Mahanand Mission Harijan MMH College here staged a protest on Monday expressing anger over the issue of closing down LLB courses even after the admission of more than 250 students this year.The protest was carried ou...

17-year-old boy stabbed to death by juvenile over playing cricket at ground in outer Delhi

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by a juvenile over playing cricket at a ground in outer Delhis Nangloi area, police said on Monday.Three juveniles have been apprehended while two men, including the father of one of the accu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021