Magnitude 6.8 quake strikes San Juan Province, Argentina - GFZ

An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck San Juan Province, Argentina, late on Monday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The shallow quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said. The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said no tsunami warning has been issued for the earthquake.

