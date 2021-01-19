Left Menu
Magnitude 6.4 quake shakes parts of Argentina and Chile

PTI | Santiago | Updated: 19-01-2021 09:26 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 09:26 IST
Magnitude 6.4 quake shakes parts of Argentina and Chile

A powerful earthquake struck in northwestern Argentina near the border with Chile, shaking people in both countries, but there were no early reports of damage or injuries.

The US Geological Survey said the quake late Monday had a preliminary magnitude of 6.4 and its epicentre was 27.6 kilometres (17 miles) southwest of the town of Porcito. It struck at a depth of 14 kilometres (nearly nine miles).

