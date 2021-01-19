Minimum temperatures hover above normal in Punjab, Haryana

Minimum temperatures hovered a few notches above normal limits at many places in Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday, Meteorological department officials said here.

Common capital Chandigarh recorded a low of 7.1 degrees Celsius, up two notches against the normal, they said.

In Punjab, Patiala recorded a low of 8.4 degrees Celsius, up three notches against normal, while Pathankot, Bathinda and Gurdaspur too witnessed above-normal minimum temperatures at 7 degrees Celsius, 7.4 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius respectively.

Amritsar's minimum settled at 5 degrees Celsius, up two notches against normal, while Ludhiana recorded a low of 7.2 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a minimum temperature of 8.1 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 7.1 degrees Celsius, Karnal 8.1 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 7.7 degrees Celsius and Sirsa 8.2 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

