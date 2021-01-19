Left Menu
Minimum temperatures hover above normal in Punjab, Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-01-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 14:13 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Minimum temperatures hovered a few notches above normal limits at many places in Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday, Meteorological department officials said here.

Common capital Chandigarh recorded a low of 7.1 degrees Celsius, up two notches against the normal, they said.

In Punjab, Patiala recorded a low of 8.4 degrees Celsius, up three notches against normal, while Pathankot, Bathinda and Gurdaspur too witnessed above-normal minimum temperatures at 7 degrees Celsius, 7.4 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius respectively.

Amritsar's minimum settled at 5 degrees Celsius, up two notches against normal, while Ludhiana recorded a low of 7.2 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a minimum temperature of 8.1 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 7.1 degrees Celsius, Karnal 8.1 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 7.7 degrees Celsius and Sirsa 8.2 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

