Air turns 'severe' in Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad

PTI | Noida | Updated: 19-01-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 18:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The air quality was recorded in the ''severe'' category in Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad, while it was ''very poor'' in Gurgaon, according to data issued by a government agency on Tuesday.

Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained prominent in the air of the five immediate neighbouring cities of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Tuesday was 436 in Ghaziabad, 434 in Greater Noida, 432 in Noida, 416 in Faridabad and 366 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB's Sameer app.

On Monday it was 381 in Ghaziabad, 360 in Greater Noida, 363 in Noida, 332 in Faridabad and 292 in Gurgaon.

On Sunday, it was 368 in Ghaziabad, 384 in Greater Noida, 383 in Noida, 297 in Faridabad and 330 in Gurgaon.

The CPCB states that an AQI in the "severe'' category affects healthy people and badly impacts those with existing diseases, while "very poor" may cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all stations there. Ghaziabad and Gurgaon have three such stations while Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad have two each, according to the app.

