3 sites for international cricket stadium in TN identified

The Tamil Nadu government hasidentified three places in and around the city to constructan international cricket stadium, state Minister S P Velumanisaid on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of opening of askating rink here, the Municipal Administration Minister saidthe land has been identified near Bharathiar University,bypass and another on the outskirts.

The government would build the stadium for the benefitof cricket-lovers of the region, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)