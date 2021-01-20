Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Science News Summary

China's retrieved lunar samples weigh less than targeted Lunar rocks retrieved by a historic Chinese mission to the moon weighed less than initially targeted, but China is still willing to study the samples with foreign scientists, the mission's spokesman said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 18:31 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing

Scientists in Beijing have developed a new gene therapy which can reverse some of the effects of ageing in mice and extend their lifespans, findings which may one day contribute to similar treatment for humans. The method, detailed in a paper in the Science Translational Medicine journal earlier this month, involves inactivating a gene called kat7 which the scientists found to be a key contributor to cellular ageing. China's retrieved lunar samples weigh less than targeted

Lunar rocks retrieved by a historic Chinese mission to the moon weighed less than initially targeted, but China is still willing to study the samples with foreign scientists, the mission's spokesman said on Monday. China became the third country ever to secure lunar samples when its unmanned Chang'e-5 probe, named after the mythical moon goddess, brought back 1.731 kg (3.8 lb) of samples last month, falling short of the 2 kg (4.4 lb) planned. Branson's Virgin Orbit reaches space with key mid-air rocket launch

Billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit reached space for the first time on Sunday with a successful test of its air-launched rocket, delivering ten NASA satellites to orbit and achieving a key milestone after aborting the rocket’s first test launch last year. The Long Beach, California-based company’s LauncherOne rocket was dropped mid-air from the underside of a modified Boeing 747 nicknamed Cosmic Girl some 35,000 feet over the Pacific at 11:39 a.m. PT before lighting its NewtonThree engine to boost itself out of Earth’s atmosphere, demonstrating its first successful trek to space.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures near record highs as Biden to take office; Netflix soars

U.S. stock futures neared record highs on Wednesday, as Joe Biden prepared to take charge as U.S. President at his inauguration, while Netflix soared after saying it will no longer need to borrow billions of dollars to finance its TV shows ...

Italy jails suspected al Qaeda foreign fighter caught in Turkey

A 24-year-old Italian suspected of fighting in the Middle East since 2014 with al Qaeda-affiliated groups was arrested in Turkey and jailed in Italy, police said on Wednesday. The unnamed man, who had lived with his wife and their four chil...

DPIIT launches regulatory compliance portal

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade DPIIT has launched a regulatory compliance portal that will act as a bridge between citizens, industries and the government to minimize burdensome compliances. It will also act as ...

FLAME University to host the inaugural 'FLAME Purpose Summit 2021'

FLAME University, the pioneers of liberal education in India, will be hosting the inaugural FLAME University Purpose Summit on January 23-24, 2021. The two-day virtual summit will focus on the theme of Purpose which is the driving force be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021