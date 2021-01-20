PMAY-G a pledge of PM Modi to give dignified life to poor, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) is a pledge of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide a dignified life to the poor, and added that the benefits of the scheme are being given to people without any discrimination.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah said 1.26 crore houses have been built under the scheme so far. ''PMAY is a pledge of Modi ji to give a dignified life to the poor. Today @narendramodi ji has reaffirmed his resolve to give a roof over every person's head by 2022 by releasing a grant amount of Rs 2,691 crore to 6.1 lakh beneficiaries of Uttar Pradesh from PMAY-G,'' he said. The home minister said so far, 1.26 crore houses have been built under PMAY-G under the leadership of the Prime Minister. ''Without any discrimination, the scheme is benefiting beneficiaries by connecting toilets, gas and electricity connections and clean drinking water along with other poor welfare schemes,'' he said. The assistance includes the release of first installment to 5.30 lakh beneficiaries and second installment to 80,000 beneficiaries who have already availed of the first installment of assistance under the PMAY-G. Modi had given a call of Housing for All by 2022, for which a flagship programme of PMAY-G was launched on November 20, 2016. Under PMAY-G, each beneficiary is given 100 per cent grant of Rs 1.20 lakh (in plains) and Rs 1.30 lakh (in hill states/NE region/difficult areas/JK and Ladakh besides Naxal-hit districts besides areas falling under the Integrated Action Plan IAP).

