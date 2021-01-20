Left Menu
Development News Edition

PMAY-G a pledge of PM Modi to give dignified life to poor, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin PMAY-G is a pledge of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide a dignified life to the poor, and added that the benefits of the scheme are being given to people without any discrimination.In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah said 1.26 crore houses have been built under the scheme so far.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 20:27 IST
PMAY-G a pledge of PM Modi to give dignified life to poor, says Amit Shah
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) is a pledge of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide a dignified life to the poor, and added that the benefits of the scheme are being given to people without any discrimination.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah said 1.26 crore houses have been built under the scheme so far. ''PMAY is a pledge of Modi ji to give a dignified life to the poor. Today @narendramodi ji has reaffirmed his resolve to give a roof over every person's head by 2022 by releasing a grant amount of Rs 2,691 crore to 6.1 lakh beneficiaries of Uttar Pradesh from PMAY-G,'' he said. The home minister said so far, 1.26 crore houses have been built under PMAY-G under the leadership of the Prime Minister. ''Without any discrimination, the scheme is benefiting beneficiaries by connecting toilets, gas and electricity connections and clean drinking water along with other poor welfare schemes,'' he said. The assistance includes the release of first installment to 5.30 lakh beneficiaries and second installment to 80,000 beneficiaries who have already availed of the first installment of assistance under the PMAY-G. Modi had given a call of Housing for All by 2022, for which a flagship programme of PMAY-G was launched on November 20, 2016. Under PMAY-G, each beneficiary is given 100 per cent grant of Rs 1.20 lakh (in plains) and Rs 1.30 lakh (in hill states/NE region/difficult areas/JK and Ladakh besides Naxal-hit districts besides areas falling under the Integrated Action Plan IAP).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt grants COVID relief assistance to over 400 labourers

The Delhi government has granted COVID-19 relief assistance of Rs 10,000 each to 407 construction workers, according to a statement on Wednesday.We urge all the construction workers to get registered with the Delhi Building and Other Constr...

Worsening Islamist insurgency drives Mozambique humanitarian crisis

More than half a million people have fled their homes due to an Islamist insurgency in northern Mozambique, and the violence and humanitarian crisis will worsen without international help, United Nations officials said on Wednesday.If nothi...

Man’s body found in bushes in Delhi’s Narela days after he went missing

The body of a 31-year-old man was recovered in outer Delhis Narela on Wednesday, days after he went missing, police said.A passerby spotted the body near the bushes in the morning and informed the police, they said.On reaching the spot, pol...

HIGHLIGHTS AT 10:00 PM

Following are the top stories at 1000 pm NATION DEL92 FARMERS-LDALL MEETING Govt offers to put on hold three farm laws for 1-1.5 years to end protest Farmer unions to discuss internally New Delhi Yielding some ground to end the nearly two-m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021