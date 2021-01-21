Left Menu
Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant

South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. South African variant may resist current antibody treatments

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2021 02:34 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 02:28 IST
Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing

Scientists in Beijing have developed a new gene therapy which can reverse some of the effects of ageing in mice and extend their lifespans, findings which may one day contribute to similar treatment for humans. The method, detailed in a paper in the Science Translational Medicine journal earlier this month, involves inactivating a gene called kat7 which the scientists found to be a key contributor to cellular ageing.

South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. South African variant may resist current antibody treatments

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Departing U.S. FCC chair warns of threats to telecomms from China

Outgoing U.S. Federal Communications Commission FCC chairman Ajit Pai said potential Chinese espionage and threats to U.S. telecommunications networks and internet freedom are the biggest national security issue that regulators will face in...

President Biden says Trump wrote him a very generous letter

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump wrote a very generous letter to him.The president wrote a very generous letter, Biden told reporters at the White House. Because it was private, I wont talk about...

Global sport hails new Biden-Harris administration

Sports trailblazers Billie Jean King, Megan Rapinoe and Lewis Hamilton were among those hailing the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, saying they hoped the new administration can foster ...

UNHCR chief welcomes Biden administration commitment to refugee protection

Long a strong advocate for refugees, Mr. Biden has made important commitments to restoring the US refugee resettlement programme and ensuring that human rights and humanitarian values are at the centre of the US asylum system, the UN High...
