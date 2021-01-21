Maha: Locals stage unique protest against birthday banners in Ambejogai

In a bid to discourage people from defacing buildings with banners and to highlight the foolishness of the practice, residents of a locality in Maharashtra's Beed district put up hoardings sending outbirthday wishes to dogs.

People often install hoardings and banners to send outbirthday wishes, which in turn deface buildings and trees inseveral parts of Ambejogai, an official from Ambejogai policestation said.

To oppose this, residents of Mominpura area of thecity put up banners sending out birthday wishes to dogs onWednesday, the official said.

''The banners, which were installed in the afternoon,were removed by the residents on the same day. There was nocontroversy over the banners,'' he said.

Locals were irked by birthday banners being put up atrandom places in the area and decided to adopt this unique wayto protest against the practice, the official added.

