Left Menu
Development News Edition

World leaders laud US return to climate fight under Biden

World leaders breathed an audible sigh of relief that the United States under President Joe Biden is rejoining the global effort to curb climate change, a cause that his predecessor had shunned.British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron were among those welcoming Bidens decision to rejoin the the Paris climate accord, reversing a key Trump policy in the first hours of his presidency Wednesday.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 19:09 IST
World leaders laud US return to climate fight under Biden

World leaders breathed an audible sigh of relief that the United States under President Joe Biden is rejoining the global effort to curb climate change, a cause that his predecessor had shunned.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron were among those welcoming Biden's decision to rejoin the the Paris climate accord, reversing a key Trump policy in the first hours of his presidency Wednesday. “Rejoining the Paris Agreement is hugely positive news,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. Britain, which is hosting this year's U.N. climate summit, looked forward to working with the Biden administration on the issue, he said.

Macron likewise tweeted his joy at the U.S. rejoining the Paris pact, saying that with Biden, “we will be stronger to face the challenges of our time. Stronger to build our future. Stronger to protect our planet.” The accord, forged in the French capital in 2015, commits countries to put forward plans for reducing their emissions of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, which is released from burning fossil fuels.

Former President Donald Trump had questioned the scientific warnings about man-made global warming, at times accusing other countries of using the Paris accord as a club to hurt the United States.

By contrast, Biden put the fight against climate change at the center of his presidential campaign and on Wednesday immediately launched a series of climate-friendly efforts to bring Washington back in step with the rest of the world on the issue.

“A cry for survival comes from the planet itself,” Biden said in his inaugural address. “A cry that can't be any more desperate or any more clear now.” Experts say any international efforts to keep global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit), ideally 1.5C (2.7F), as agreed in the Paris accord would struggle without the contribution of United States, which is the world's second biggest carbon emitter.

Scientists say time is running out to reach that goal because the world has already warmed 1.2 C (2.2 F) pre-industrial times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SC dismisses UP government’s plea against bail granted to SP leader Azam Khan, wife and son

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed three separate pleas of Uttar Pradesh government challenging the bail granted to Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, his wife and son in a case of alleged forgery of birth certificate. A bench of Justices Asho...

RBI imposes Rs 2 cr penalty on Standard Chartered Bank

The Reserve Bank on Thursday imposed a penalty of Rs 2 crore on Standard Chartered BankIndia for delays in reporting of frauds to it.The monetary penalty has been imposed on the bank for non-compliance with certain directions contained in t...

Amazon offers assist with US COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Amazon is offering its colossal operations network and advanced technologies to assist President Joe Biden in his vow to get 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations to Americans in his first 100 days in office.We are prepared to leverage our oper...

Wiaan Mulder joins Leicestershire as overseas signing for 2021 season

South Africa all-rounder Wiaan Mulder has signed to play for Leicestershire as an overseas player for the 2021 County Championship and Royal London Cup. It will be Mulders second spell in county cricket having spent part of the 2019 season ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021