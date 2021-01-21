Left Menu
TMC nets Rs 435 crore under scheme for property tax defaulters

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:36 IST
The Thane Municipal Corporation(TMC) on Thursday said its amnesty scheme for property taxdefaulters has evinced good response and fetched Rs 434.86crore so far.

Under the scheme, penalty on pending property tax dueshas been waived. The scheme is in force till January 31.

A TMC release said attachment process againstdefaulters of 2,736 properties has been initiated.

A total of 19,786 property owners have taken thebenefit of the amnesty scheme and a sum of Rs 434.86 crore hasbeen realised from them so far, the release said.

Meanwhile, at a function in Patlipada, Thane MayorNaresh Mhaske launched a scheme of levying service charges forhouses built on forest and Maharashtra government lands.

