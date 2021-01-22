Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bomb scare in Noida, second incident ahead of R-Day

PTI | Noida | Updated: 22-01-2021 13:12 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 12:59 IST
Bomb scare in Noida, second incident ahead of R-Day
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Panic gripped a busy Noida neighbourhood on Friday morning as heavy security was deployed in the area, which was cordoned off following an alert that a bomb-like device was found on a road, according to officials.

However, when checked, it turned out that it was not an explosive device and had no detonator, a police spokesperson said, adding that it was a suspicious-looking object with a watch strapped to it and was placed on the road divider in Sector 63.

The incident comes a day after a hoax bomb threat at a prominent private hospital in Noida Sector 27 and ahead of the Republic Day on January 26.

''The local Phase 3 police station received a call in the morning about a bomb-like device lying in the middle of the road. Police personnel, including senior officers, immediately reached the spot. Traffic was diverted and the area cordoned off,'' the spokesperson said.

''The device was checked by the bomb-disposal squad, which found out that it had no detonator or explosive attached to it. It turned out to be some suspicious-looking item with a watch strapped on its front portion, placed on the road divider by some miscreant,'' he added.

The suspicious-looking object has been removed and normal traffic movement has resumed in the area, an industrial hub of the city, according to the police.

Efforts are on to track the miscreant, the police said.

Security has been beefed up in Noida in view of Republic Day and diversions for heavy vehicles have been put on some key roads leading to the national capital, according to officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Applause Entertainment, Drishyam Films join hands for film on Major Mohit Sharma

Applause Entertainment and Drishyam Films on Friday announced a movie based on the life of Ashok Chakra awardee Major Mohit Sharma.Titled Iftikhar, the film is an adaptation of the first chapter of Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singhs book, Indias M...

Poland says it could take legal action over Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine delay

Poland could take legal action against Pfizer next month if the U.S. drugmaker does not deliver all scheduled doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, a government spokesman said on Friday. Pfizer, which developed the vaccine with its German partner ...

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

The rumored Stranger Things Season 4 release date has been circulated on social media. Fans were quite excited after hearing the rumor that Stranger Things Season 4 was coming on Netflix on August 21, 2021. No, it was not true, sorry, the s...

TN Health Minister receives COVID-19 vaccination

Chennai, Jan 22PTI Tamil Nadu Health Minister CVijayabhaskar, a medical doctor, received the COVID-19vaccination here on Friday.I got vaccinated today as a member of the medicalfraternity and to instill confidence among the fellowhealthcare...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021