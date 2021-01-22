Left Menu
Cold day conditions in eastern UP: Met office

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-01-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 15:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Cold day to severe cold day conditions occurred at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh during the past 24 hours with Churk recording the coldest in the state at 3.2 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological office said on Friday.

''Cold to severe cold day conditions and dense fog occurred at isolated places over east UP,'' the Met department said in a statement here.

The day temperatures were markedly below normal in Gorakhpur division; appreciably below normal in Ayodhya division; below normal in Moradabad, Bareilly divisions and normal in the remaining divisions of the state.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 27.5 degrees Celsius recorded at Jhansi.

The night temperatures were above normal in Bareilly division; below normal in Kanpur division and normal in the remaining divisions of the state.

The lowest minimum temperature in the state was 3.2 degrees Celsius recorded at Churk observatory in Sonbhadra district.

The department has forecast cold day to severe cold day conditions at isolated places over the state on Saturday.

