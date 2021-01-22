Left Menu
Development News Edition

India in third position in scientific publications after China, US: DST

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 17:22 IST
India in third position in scientific publications after China, US: DST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

India has seen an exponential increase in the number of scientific publications over the last 10 years and is in the third position globally after China and the US, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) said on Friday.

Of the 13,045 patents in 2017-18, as many as 1,937 were by Indians.

Out of 15,550 patents filed by Indians at Indian Patent Office during the period, 65 per cent were filed from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Delhi, the DST said.

India's national investment in research and development (R&D) has increased from Rs 1,13,825 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 1,23,847 crore in 2018-19. At the same time, various initiatives of the DST such as the National Initiative For Developing And Harnessing Innovations (NIDHI) have played a crucial role to reach this position, the DST said.

The implementation of initiatives like NIDHI have nurtured 3,681 start-ups through the network of around 150 incubators created by the DST and generated 1992 intellectual property.

Further, in the last five years, jobs generated in the form of direct employment were 65,864 and Rs 27,262 crore of economic wealth, it added.

"The number of publications has increased exponentially over the last 10 years.

"According to data from the US agency, the National Science Foundation (NSF), India is currently in third place, only behind China and the United States, with 1,35,788 scientific articles in the year 2018," the DST said. The NSF database shows that India's growth rate of scientific publication was 12.9 percent, as against the world average of 4.9 percent, the DST said. India recorded the fastest average annual growth rate of publications between 2008 and 2018 with 10.73 per cent. In comparison, the average annual growth rate of China and the United States are 7.81 and 0.71 per cent respectively.

"Our efforts for connecting the invention ecosystem that excels in creating knowledge and the innovation ecosystem facilitating knowledge consumption have helped bring about this transformation, and the 5th National Science Technology and Innovation Policy will help us take this forward more effectively," DST secretary Ashutosh Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh clinches 3-match series, beats West Indies again

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan claimed a career-best 4-25 as Bangladesh clinched the three-match series against the West Indies on Friday with a seven-wicket victory in the second game.Bangladesh won the first match by six wickets.Skipper Tamim I...

We thanked all farmer leaders, including those who support our proposal for suspension of laws and those against it: Tomar.

We thanked all farmer leaders, including those who support our proposal for suspension of laws and those against it Tomar....

IndiGrid Q3 net down 28 pc at Rs 94.58 cr; declares Rs 3.10 distribution per unit

Infrastructure investment trust IndiGrid on Friday posted a 28 per cent drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 94.58 crore for the December quarter, mainly due to higher depreciation and finance cost on account of acquisitions.The consolidat...

JSW Steel's net profit jumps manifold to Rs 2,669 cr in Dec quarter

JSW Steel on Friday reported a manifold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,669 crore for the December 2020 quarter.The private sector steel maker had clocked a net profit of Rs 187 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021