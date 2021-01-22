Six dead in illegal coal mine disaster in Meghalaya

A mechanical structurecollapsed at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East JaintiaHills district, killing six miners, an official said onFriday.

The tragedy occured at the tri-junction ofDienshalalu, Sarkari and Rymbai villages late Thursday,Deputy Commissioner E Kharmalki said.

''Altogether six persons were killed. While theworkers were digging a hole in the mine the mechanicalstructure got dismantled following which they fell intoa pit and died,'' he said.

Five of the deceased have been identified, theofficial said, adding, most of them are from neighbouringAssam.

Police have lodged a case against the employer andinvestigation is under way.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had banned coalmining in the state in 2014 over environmental concerns.

At least 15 labourers had got trapped after water fromLytein river had inundated an illegal mine in Lumtharivillage, also in the same district, in December 2018. Only twobodies could be recovered before the arduous operation tolocate them was abandoned after seven months.

