Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six dead in illegal coal mine disaster in Meghalaya

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 22-01-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 18:30 IST
Six dead in illegal coal mine disaster in Meghalaya
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A mechanical structurecollapsed at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East JaintiaHills district, killing six miners, an official said onFriday.

The tragedy occured at the tri-junction ofDienshalalu, Sarkari and Rymbai villages late Thursday,Deputy Commissioner E Kharmalki said.

''Altogether six persons were killed. While theworkers were digging a hole in the mine the mechanicalstructure got dismantled following which they fell intoa pit and died,'' he said.

Five of the deceased have been identified, theofficial said, adding, most of them are from neighbouringAssam.

Police have lodged a case against the employer andinvestigation is under way.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had banned coalmining in the state in 2014 over environmental concerns.

At least 15 labourers had got trapped after water fromLytein river had inundated an illegal mine in Lumtharivillage, also in the same district, in December 2018. Only twobodies could be recovered before the arduous operation tolocate them was abandoned after seven months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi riots: Court directs Tihar superintendent to appear on JNU student's plea

A Delhi court Friday directed the Tihar Jail superintendent to appear before it on a plea moved by JNU student and Pinjra Tod member Devangana Kalita seeking permission to send notes to her counsel, which she made from the charge sheet file...

Over Rs 2,000cr sanctioned for projects in Nanded: Chavan

Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavanon Friday said the state government has sanctioned funds tothe tune of Rs 2,755 crore for 180 development projects inNanded district.Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of a bridgeon Asna river, the pub...

Morocco gets 2 mln AstraZeneca vaccine doses; 1st big shipment to Africa

Morocco received 2 million doses of Astrazenecas COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, becoming the first African country to get a large enough shipment to roll out a nationwide immunisation programme.The consignment arrived on a Royal Air Maroc flig...

Court seeks ED reply on Tahir Hussain's plea alleging “media trial” in money laundering case

A Delhi court Friday sought Enforcement Directorates ED on a plea by suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain alleging trial by media against him in a money laundering case related to north- east Delhi riots.The plea also sought roll-back of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021