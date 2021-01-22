Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU countries mull call for global coal power phaseout, end to fossil fuel subsidies - draft

European Union countries could call on Monday for a global phasing out of polluting coal power and an end to fossil fuel subsidies as the bloc makes climate change a central part of its foreign policy, according to a draft document seen by Reuters. The statement, which EU ministers aim to finalise on Monday, would commit to an aggressive line on climate diplomacy - by discouraging other countries from investing in fossil fuels and forging "high-ambition" alliances with large economies to spur faster emissions cuts.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 19:31 IST
EU countries mull call for global coal power phaseout, end to fossil fuel subsidies - draft
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

European Union countries could call on Monday for a global phasing out of polluting coal power and an end to fossil fuel subsidies as the bloc makes climate change a central part of its foreign policy, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.

The statement, which EU ministers aim to finalise on Monday, would commit to an aggressive line on climate diplomacy - by discouraging other countries from investing in fossil fuels and forging "high-ambition" alliances with large economies to spur faster emissions cuts. Countries including China, Japan and South Africa have pledged to eventually cut their net carbon emissions to zero - a commitment U.S. President Joe Biden also made in his election campaign.

But the EU is one of few major economies to translate its long-term climate goal into urgent action this decade. Globally, countries' current plans would not cut emissions fast enough to avert catastrophic climate change. "The EU calls for a global phase-out of environmentally harmful fossil-fuel subsidies along a clear timeline," the draft document said. "Including a phasing out of unabated coal in energy production and – as a first step – an immediate end to all financing of new coal infrastructure."

"EU energy diplomacy will discourage all further investments into fossil fuel based energy infrastructure projects in third countries, unless they are fully consistent with an ambitious, clearly defined pathway towards climate neutrality," it said, referring to non-EU states. The draft is subject to change before ministers adopt it.

EU countries agreed last month to cut emissions by at least 55% from 1990 levels by 2030. As it seeks trillions of euros in investments to meet that goal, the bloc plans to leverage its economic and diplomatic weight to ensure other countries follow suit. Future EU trade deals must match its climate ambition, the draft said.

Wendel Trio, director of NGO coalition Climate Action Network Europe, welcomed the plan but said the EU also needed a "complete phase out of fossil fuel subsidies" at home. Of the 159 billion euros EU countries spent on energy subsidies in 2018, nearly a third went on fossil fuels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi riots: Court directs Tihar superintendent to appear on JNU student's plea

A Delhi court Friday directed the Tihar Jail superintendent to appear before it on a plea moved by JNU student and Pinjra Tod member Devangana Kalita seeking permission to send notes to her counsel, which she made from the charge sheet file...

Over Rs 2,000cr sanctioned for projects in Nanded: Chavan

Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavanon Friday said the state government has sanctioned funds tothe tune of Rs 2,755 crore for 180 development projects inNanded district.Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony of a bridgeon Asna river, the pub...

Morocco gets 2 mln AstraZeneca vaccine doses; 1st big shipment to Africa

Morocco received 2 million doses of Astrazenecas COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, becoming the first African country to get a large enough shipment to roll out a nationwide immunisation programme.The consignment arrived on a Royal Air Maroc flig...

Court seeks ED reply on Tahir Hussain's plea alleging “media trial” in money laundering case

A Delhi court Friday sought Enforcement Directorates ED on a plea by suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain alleging trial by media against him in a money laundering case related to north- east Delhi riots.The plea also sought roll-back of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021