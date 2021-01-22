Delhi govt receives many suggestions in favour of excise recommendations

The Delhi Excise Department has received many suggestions from people favouring recommendations of its expert committee to reduce legal drinking age to 21 years, and allowing bars and restaurants to open till late hours.

The Excise Department had sought comments and suggestions from the people on the report of the expert committee by January 21.

The expert committee has recommended that the government vends be privatised and minimum age to buy liquor also be reduced to 25 from 21 - in line with cities of Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad in the National Capital Region.

The Delhi government has received around 10,000 suggestions from people on its expert committee recommendations, including opening more private liquor vends and reducing legal age for drinking from 25 years to 21 years, officials said.

''We have started analysing around 10,000 suggestions received by us and many people have favoured reducing drinking age, opening more private vends, and allowing bars and restaurants to remain open till kate night,'' an official said.

There are also several suggestions to decrease the number of 'dry days', the officer said. ''It will take some time for the final picture to emerge as the work of analysing the suggestions from people and other stakeholders is underway.'' Meanwhile, a survey by community platform LocalCircles has showed that the opinion was divided with 50 per cent of the respondents favouring expert committee's recommendation to scale down legal age of drinking.

''The move seemed to be aimed at improving consumer experience at liquor vends and to minimise loss of revenue to neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana,'' said a statement from Delhi Circle.

Other findings of the survey are that 54 per cent of the residents in Delhi supported privatisation of liquor vends as suggested by the expert committee. Seventy-three per cent of the residents supported the excise reforms proposed by the expert committee of Delhi government, the statement said.

The panel has recommended minimising the Delhi government's presence in the retail liquor sector and eventually exit it altogether. Currently, 60 percent of the liquor vends in Delhi are owned by government agencies. PTI VITHMB

