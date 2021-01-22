Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt receives many suggestions in favour of excise recommendations

Seventy-three per cent of the residents supported the excise reforms proposed by the expert committee of Delhi government, the statement said.The panel has recommended minimising the Delhi governments presence in the retail liquor sector and eventually exit it altogether.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 22:34 IST
Delhi govt receives many suggestions in favour of excise recommendations
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Excise Department has received many suggestions from people favouring recommendations of its expert committee to reduce legal drinking age to 21 years, and allowing bars and restaurants to open till late hours.

The Excise Department had sought comments and suggestions from the people on the report of the expert committee by January 21.

The expert committee has recommended that the government vends be privatised and minimum age to buy liquor also be reduced to 25 from 21 - in line with cities of Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad in the National Capital Region.

The Delhi government has received around 10,000 suggestions from people on its expert committee recommendations, including opening more private liquor vends and reducing legal age for drinking from 25 years to 21 years, officials said.

''We have started analysing around 10,000 suggestions received by us and many people have favoured reducing drinking age, opening more private vends, and allowing bars and restaurants to remain open till kate night,'' an official said.

There are also several suggestions to decrease the number of 'dry days', the officer said. ''It will take some time for the final picture to emerge as the work of analysing the suggestions from people and other stakeholders is underway.'' Meanwhile, a survey by community platform LocalCircles has showed that the opinion was divided with 50 per cent of the respondents favouring expert committee's recommendation to scale down legal age of drinking.

''The move seemed to be aimed at improving consumer experience at liquor vends and to minimise loss of revenue to neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana,'' said a statement from Delhi Circle.

Other findings of the survey are that 54 per cent of the residents in Delhi supported privatisation of liquor vends as suggested by the expert committee. Seventy-three per cent of the residents supported the excise reforms proposed by the expert committee of Delhi government, the statement said.

The panel has recommended minimising the Delhi government's presence in the retail liquor sector and eventually exit it altogether. Currently, 60 percent of the liquor vends in Delhi are owned by government agencies. PTI VITHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK may take more action to protect borders during COVID crisis -UK PM Johnson

Britain may have to implement further measures to protect its borders from new variants of COVID-19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday. I really dont rule out that we may need to take further measures still, he told a news briefin...

U.S. Senate confirms Biden nominee Austin as defense secretary

The U.S. Senate on Friday voted overwhelmingly to confirm retired Army General Lloyd as President Joe Bidens defense secretary, making him the first Black American to serve in the role. The vote was 93-2 in the 100-member chamber, far more ...

Vijay Mallya has applied for ‘another route’ to stay in UK, says lawyer

Vijay Mallya has applied to Home Secretary Priti Patel for another route to be able to stay in the UK, the liquor tycoons barrister representing him in bankruptcy proceedings in the High Court in London confirmed during a remote hearing on ...

ED attached assets worth Rs 5.45 cr of ex-Chhattisgarh engineer under PMLA

The Enforcement Directorate ED attached the assets of former Chhattisgarh government official Ramanand Divya worth Rs 5.45 crores under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA in a case related to criminal misconduct. According to a sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021