Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&K govt approves industrial land allotment policy 2021-30

The Jammu and Kashmir government has approved adoption of the JK Industrial Land Allotment Policy 2021-30 to evolve a highly structured industrial land bank for promoting equitable industrial growth in the union territory, an official spokesman said. The spokesman said the policy provides for constitution of divisional level project appraisal and evaluation committees to scrutinise applications received for allotment of industrial land within 30 days.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-01-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 22:52 IST
J&K govt approves industrial land allotment policy 2021-30
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir government has approved adoption of the J&K Industrial Land Allotment Policy 2021-30 to evolve a highly structured industrial land bank for promoting equitable industrial growth in the union territory, an official spokesman said. The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, approved the adoption of the industrial land allotment policy, 2021-30. The new policy attempts to address various land-related issues impeding industrial development in J&K by laying down a framework to regulate zoning of industrial areas, project appraisal and evaluation and the subsequent process flow, the spokesman said. The new policy proposes zoning of industrial areas at block and municipality level after taking into consideration various factors, including the existing level of industrial development, location of the proposed zone, and level of urbanisation. The Jammu and Kashmir Industrial Land Allotment Policy, 2021-30 will also cover land allotment for health institutions, medi-cities, educational institutions and edu-cities. The spokesman said the policy provides for constitution of divisional level project appraisal and evaluation committees to scrutinise applications received for allotment of industrial land within 30 days. It provides for apex level, high level and divisional level land allotment committees to decide and allot industrial land to an applicant within 45 days in cases of projects worth above Rs 200 crore, Rs 50-200 crore and up to Rs 50 crore, respectively. Under the policy, land will be allotted to investors on lease for an initial period of 40 years, extendable to 99 years, spokesman said. The allotted land will be liable to be cancelled in case of failure of the investor to take effective steps within the stipulated time of two years; failure of the industrial unit to come into production within three years; violation of provisions under the lease deed; and non-cooperation of an enterprise for a period of five years. Further, the policy provides for renting out of 60 per cent of the built-up area of a business enterprise for setting up an ancillary industrial enterprise through a tripartite agreement. The policy aims at achieving inclusive growth through sustainable industrialisation and employment generation, and includes provisions for evolving a fair and transparent mechanism for land allotment for industrial use.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

Why Mindhunter Season 3 ‘may take place in five years’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK may take more action to protect borders during COVID crisis -UK PM Johnson

Britain may have to implement further measures to protect its borders from new variants of COVID-19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday. I really dont rule out that we may need to take further measures still, he told a news briefin...

U.S. Senate confirms Biden nominee Austin as defense secretary

The U.S. Senate on Friday voted overwhelmingly to confirm retired Army General Lloyd as President Joe Bidens defense secretary, making him the first Black American to serve in the role. The vote was 93-2 in the 100-member chamber, far more ...

Vijay Mallya has applied for ‘another route’ to stay in UK, says lawyer

Vijay Mallya has applied to Home Secretary Priti Patel for another route to be able to stay in the UK, the liquor tycoons barrister representing him in bankruptcy proceedings in the High Court in London confirmed during a remote hearing on ...

ED attached assets worth Rs 5.45 cr of ex-Chhattisgarh engineer under PMLA

The Enforcement Directorate ED attached the assets of former Chhattisgarh government official Ramanand Divya worth Rs 5.45 crores under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA in a case related to criminal misconduct. According to a sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021