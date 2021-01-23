Czech Republic reports H5N8 bird flu outbreak at poultry farm

The Czech Republic recorded an H5N8 bird flu outbreak at a small farm in the south of the country, killing around half of a 30-bird flock, the State Veterinary Administration said on Friday.

The infection was at a farm 99 km (61 miles) south of the capital Prague and was likely caused by wild ducks from a nearby pond, the office said.

