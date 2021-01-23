Left Menu
Development News Edition

DDA owes over Rs 2000 cr to North, South MCDs: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party Saturday claimed the Delhi Development Authority, which comes under the Centre, owes more than Rs 2,000 crores to the BJP-ruled North and the South municipal corporations of the city.Addressing a press conference here, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj cited documents available with his party to claim the DDA owes around Rs 857 crores under multiple heads to the BJP-ruled North MCD till March 31, 2018, and its proportionate value in 2021 comes to about Rs 1,200 crore.Similarly, the DDA owes around Rs 535 crores to the SDMC.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 17:13 IST
DDA owes over Rs 2000 cr to North, South MCDs: AAP
Representative image Image Credit: PxHere

The Aam Aadmi Party Saturday claimed the Delhi Development Authority, which comes under the Centre, owes more than Rs 2,000 crores to the BJP-ruled North and the South municipal corporations of the city.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj cited documents available with his party to claim the DDA owes around Rs 857 crores under multiple heads to the BJP-ruled North MCD till March 31, 2018, and its proportionate value in 2021 comes to about Rs 1,200 crore.

''Similarly, the DDA owes around Rs 535 crores to the SDMC. If we take into account all the zones then the DDA owes around Rs 2,000 crores to the North MCD and SDMC combined,'' he said. Bhardwaj said the Aam Aadmi Party demands that the BJP immediately disclose why ''they have not taken any initiative to get this money from the DDA because both MCD and DDA are under the BJP''.

''The Aam Aadmi Party wants to know from Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta as to what steps has he taken to get this money from the DDA,'' Bhardwaj said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

World News Roundup: Tropical cyclone Eloise makes landfall in Mozambique, loses strength; Portugal holds presidential election as COVID-19 cases spiral and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Tropical cyclone Eloise makes landfall in Mozambique, loses strengthTropical cyclone Eloise made landfall in Mozambique early on Saturday, hitting the coastal city of Beira with huge gusts...

Thailand Open: Mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj, Ashwini lose in semi-final

Indian mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa have been ousted from the Thailand Open after losing in the semifinal on Saturday. Thailands Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai cruised to the final a...

Odd News Roundup: Dutch buy delivery uniforms, borrow dogs to dodge curfew; Phnom Penh yoga fans return to mat after lockdown and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Dutch buy delivery uniforms, borrow dogs to dodge curfewFears of being cooped up during a curfew have led the Dutch to resort to creative ways to dodge the rules, with people signing up for ...

Entertainment News Roundup: James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed again amid a pandemic; Chinese government film marks a year since Wuhan lockdown and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.James Bond movie No Time to Die delayed again amid a pandemicThe global release of the James Bond movie No Time to Die was postponed to October from April, its producers said, anot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021