Gopalpur-Digha highway project to boost infrastructure of coastal region: Pradhan

Union MinisterDharmendra Pradhan said here Sunday the coastal highwayproject worth Rs 7,500 that will link Gopalpur in Odisha andDigha in West Bengal will boost infrastructure and economy ofOdisha.

Briefing reporters after visiting BhitarkanikaNational Park, the minister said that the 452-km long highwaywill emerge as an economic corridor for the transport ofagricultural and pisciculture produce to Paradip and Dhamraports ''It will also act as a protective barrier forvulnerable seaside villages from the onslaught of cyclones andfloods,'' the Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gassaid.

Dwelling on the tourism potential of the region, hesaid, the Centre will extend all possible support to the statefor improving tourism infrastructure at Bhitarkanika NationalPark and Gahirmatha marine sanctuary in Kendrapara district.

''Eco-tourism will be further developed here withoutcausing damage to vegetation and wildlife,'' he said.

Eco-tourism in Bhitarkanika will generate employmentopportunities for women and youths, fishermen, boatmen, andlead to socio-economic development of villages lying in thefringes of the national park, he added.

''Dense mangrove forests, exciting trekking trails,birds chirping in colonies, creeks and canals teeming withwildlifeBhitarkanika National Park spoils you for choices. Anoff-the-beaten track, a visit to Bhitarkanika is a must duringthis time of the year'', Pradhan tweeted after visiting thenational park.

