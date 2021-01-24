145 more birds found dead across Rajasthan amid avian flu scare

A total of 145 birds were found dead in various districts of Rajasthan on Sunday, taking the count of such avian deaths recorded in the state to 6,595.

The 145 birds include, 112 crows, five peacocks, 11 pigeons and 17 other birds, an official report said. So far, bird flu has been confirmed in 67 samples from 17 districts.

