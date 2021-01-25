Over two lakh healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 in Karnataka

Over two lakh healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 in KarnatakaPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-01-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 16:37 IST
Karnataka on Monday said ithas become the first state in the country to vaccinate morethan two lakh healthcare workers with COVID-19 vaccine.
''As of 2 PM today (25th Jan 2021) Karnataka has safelyvaccinated 2,06,577 healthcare workers with COVID-19 vaccine.
First state in the country to vaccinate and protect more than2 lakh healthcare covid warriors,'' the Karnataka HealthDepartment tweeted.
The state had crossed one lakh vaccination mark onJanuary 19.
COVID-19 vaccination drive began in the state onJanuary 16.
According to the data released by the department, outof 84,833 beneficiaries targeted for vaccination for the day,14,178 was achieved till 1 PM on Monday in 1,102 sessionsheld.PTI KSU SSPTI PTI
