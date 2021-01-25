Over two lakh healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 in Karnataka

Karnataka on Monday said ithas become the first state in the country to vaccinate morethan two lakh healthcare workers with COVID-19 vaccine.

''As of 2 PM today (25th Jan 2021) Karnataka has safelyvaccinated 2,06,577 healthcare workers with COVID-19 vaccine.

First state in the country to vaccinate and protect more than2 lakh healthcare covid warriors,'' the Karnataka HealthDepartment tweeted.

The state had crossed one lakh vaccination mark onJanuary 19.

COVID-19 vaccination drive began in the state onJanuary 16.

According to the data released by the department, outof 84,833 beneficiaries targeted for vaccination for the day,14,178 was achieved till 1 PM on Monday in 1,102 sessionsheld.PTI KSU SSPTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)