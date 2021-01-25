Aaditya performs groundbreaking ceremony for Kalyan stn SATIS

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Senaleader Aaditya Thackeray performed the groundbreaking ceremonyfor the Station Area Traffic Improvement Scheme for Kalyanstation in Thane district on Monday, officials said.

The SATIS initiative aims at making holistic changesinvolving civic and railway areas around stations to make theflow of traffic and entry-exit of passengers smoother andquicker.

Thackeray said it was important that development worksare completed in time so that people are benefited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)