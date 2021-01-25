Panasonic Life Solutions to invest Rs 600 cr in new facility in AP

Panasonic Life Solutions to invest Rs 600 cr in new facility in APPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 20:20 IST
Panasonic Life Solutions India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation, on Monday said it will invest Rs 600 crore to set a up a new manufacturing facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh
