BJD chalks out issues for upcoming budget session of Parliament

The Biju Janata Dal on Mondaydecided to raise a host of issues, including reservation forwomen in Lok Sabha and all state legislative assemblies,duringthe budget session of Parliament starting from January 29.

The BJD Parliamentary Party meeting held under thechairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here, listed aseries of matters concerning Odisha which need to behighlighted during Parliament session.

The MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha attended themeeting here.

The Odisha-centric outfit which has 12 MPs in Lok Sabhaand 9 members in Rajya Sabha, resolved to raise chief ministerand BJD president Naveen Patnaiks favourite subject likewomen empowerment in Parliament.

The party on its foundation day on December 26 last yearhad announced that the BJD would continue to demand 33 percent reservation of seats in Lok Sabha and assemblies acrossthe country for women.

''The chief minister has directed all the MPs to raiseissues concerning women empowerment and also the problemslinked to Odishas interest,'' Rajya Sabha MP and partyspokesperson Sasmit Patra told reporters after the meeting.

He said the BJDs key issues also include demand for hikein minimum support price of foodgrains particularly paddywhich is now fixed at Rs 1868 per quintal.

The party has decided to demand a raise in the MSP basedon the recommendations of M S Swaminathan Committee, Patrasaid.

The BJDs decision to raise the MSP in the Parliament isalso politically significant as the opposition BJP has alreadylaunched an agitation in Odisha highlighting mismanagement inthe ongoing paddy procurement during the kharif marketingseason.

This apart, the ruling party also resolved that its MPswill also highlight as how Odisha has been neglected in termsof railway infrastructure development in the state.

Though Indian Railways generate around Rs 15,000 croreper annum from the state, it did not spend significantly forthe completion of projects and not taking up new projects.

The BJD MPs will draw attention of the Centre towardsthis issue also, Patra said.

The BJD, which came to power in 2000 by giving a call tofight for the interest of Odisha alone, will this time alsomake demand for granting special category status to the state,as the coastal state is vulnerable to the natural calamities.

This apart, the state Assembly, which has already passeda resolution seeking creation of a Bidhan Parishad(Legislative Council) in the state, is pending for the centralnod.

The BJD MPs will put pressure on the Centre to give itsassent to form a legislative council in the state, he said.

In addition, the party MPs will also stress on the earlycompletion of the proposed Rs 7,500 crore Coastal Highwayproject stretching from Gopalpur in Odisha to Digha in WestBengal.

Though the project was approved a long back, the centrehas delayed its implementation, he said.

The coastal high once completed will provide a facelift toinfrastructure and economic activities in the region.

The BJD MPs, sources said, may take a tough stand againstthe BJP-led NDA government this time keeping in view thechanged equation between the two parties at the ground levelin Odisha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)