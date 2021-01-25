Left Menu
Development News Edition

Discrimination worsens in Spain, far-right and fake news largely to blame

"People don't want to rent to them, and real estate agencies reflect that." Discrimination in the educational sector also increased, by more than 50% from 2013, with one in five respondents saying they had endured insults, assault and racist jokes from fellow students, and been excluded from games and activities. "Racially-motivated hate speech against determined groups is surging, gaining traction through social media," the report said.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 25-01-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 23:11 IST
Discrimination worsens in Spain, far-right and fake news largely to blame
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Racial and ethnic discrimination in Spain has worsened in the past few years, especially in housing and education, the Equality Ministry said on Monday, fuelled by far-right politicians and fake news. In its 2020 report, the ministry said almost one in three Black or ethnic minority respondents said they had experienced discrimination while house-hunting, starting with real estate and housing agencies and extending to landlords. This was double the levels reported in the previous 2013 study.

"The media noise about squatters mean people associate North African, Latino and Sub-Saharan people with over-crowding and squatting," said study coordinator Anabel Suso. "People don't want to rent to them, and real estate agencies reflect that." Discrimination in the educational sector also increased, by more than 50% from 2013, with one in five respondents saying they had endured insults, assault and racist jokes from fellow students, and been excluded from games and activities.

"Racially-motivated hate speech against determined groups is surging, gaining traction through social media," the report said. "The growing fake news trend...creates alternative outlets which publish xenophobic images and create a negative public perception towards migration flows and minority groups."

People from sub-Saharan Africa and Spain's Roma community, known locally as Gitano, experienced the highest levels of racism based on their physical aspect - 82% and 71% for the respective demographics. Without naming any particular party, the study said that far-right parties incited hate crimes and spread racial stereotypes and xenophobic attitudes which have gained momentum in the political debate.

The ultranationalist, anti-immigrant Vox party became the third-largest force in parliament in late 2019. The report said people were now better able to identify certain types of racism than in 2013, leading to a heightened awareness of everyday racism and partly explaining the rise in perceived discrimination. The Asian community - often better-educated than other minorities - perceives high levels of abuse.

"The younger, more educated individuals are more conscious of discrimination and their ability to call it out, even if only socially," said study coordinator Suso. "Those who were born in Spain don't resign themselves to racism as their parents did." A United Nations expert said last year that Spain's discriminated-against communities suffer staggeringly high rates of disease, inequality, and poor access to education and housing.

Religion-related discrimination also increased considerably, the report said, with North African and Indo-Pakistani communities hardest-hit as a result of growing stigmatisation, Islamophobia and being likened to terrorists, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden to approach U.S.-China relations with 'patience' -White House spokeswoman

The United States is in a serious competition with China, and President Joe Biden wants to approach relations with Beijing with patience, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday.Were starting from an approach of patience as it rela...

Former SAfrican president to lead Nelson Mandela Foundation amid probe against top officials

Former South African president Kgalema Motlanthe has been appointed to head an interim leadership structure at the Nelson Mandela Foundation amid probe into allegations of impropriety against the organisations top officials.In a letter from...

Five prestigious J&K awards go to health department for meritorious public services

Five of the 14 awards of the Jammu and Kashmir government for meritorious service has gone to the health department for its exemplary work done to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.The department led by Financial Commissioner Atal Dulloo has bee...

Risk of 'vaccine-busting' coronavirus variants prompts tougher UK quarantine - Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he was looking at toughening border quarantine rules because of the risk of vaccine-busting new coronavirus variants. New variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 are opening up the pros...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021