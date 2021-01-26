Arunachal Pradesh Governor urges people to continue with COVID-19 precautions

Arunachal Pradesh Governor BrigDr B D Mishra (Retd) on Tuesday appealed to the people of thestate to continue to take COVID-19 precautions by observingall standard operating procedures (SoPs) to fight thepandemic.

Unfurling the National Tricolour on the occasion of72nd Republic Day at Indira Gandhi Park here, the governorpaid homage to the COVID-19 warriors who lost their lives inthe line of duty.

The celebration remained a low key affair this yeardue to the pandemic as only a small numbers of people wereinvited to attend the celebration by maintaining all COVID-19protocols.

''I thank the people from the core of my heart fortheir unprecedented cooperation and standing united in thesechallenging times, fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic. Weare proud of the fact that two Made in India vaccines are nowavailable. We will keep on working hard to ramp up ourcapacity for covering more and more population for vaccinationas per the guidelines of the Centre,'' Mishra said.

He, however, said that vaccination does not mean thatthe people lower their guards and appealed to the people tocontinue to take precautions such as wearing mask, washinghands regularly, avoiding spitting in public places andobserving physical distancing.

The governor said the state government had taken up amassive Rs 400 crore mission for upgrading the infrastructurein the district hospitals, besides establishing ICU facilitiesat seven locations in the state.

''The government had purchased 78 ambulances which willprovide service in the remote corners of the state. Around 400staff nurses, 66 medical officers and 34 specialists' doctorshave been recruited during the last few months,'' he added.

The governor while highlighting various achievementsof the government informed that the government is activelypursuing the 'CM Comprehensive Road Development Plan' toprovide all-weather road connectivity to all theadministrative headquarters.

''We are closely working with all executing agenciesfor better road connectivity in border areas of the state.

Preparation of detail project report (DPR) for the FrontierHighway will commence soon,'' he said, adding that the Centrehas approved scheme to provide 4G mobile connectivity to 1,683remotely located villages by 2022 under the ComprehensiveTelecom Development Plan.

The governor said that the state government hasplanned to provide potable tap water connection to all ruralhouseholds by 2023, one year ahead of the national target,under Jal Jeevan Mission.

''The government is putting in all efforts to ensureelectricity connectivity of all the districts with theNational Grid which will ensure villages and rural householdsget electrification. This will improve the power supply systemin urban areas and ensure supply of quality power to consumerswith ease of transaction,'' he disclosed.

He said, for safety of women and to fight crimeagainst the fair sex, all women police stations have beenopened in Itanagar, Seppa, Tawang and Pasighat and thegovernment is planning to establish similar stations in theremaining districts.

''This year, the prime focus of my government will beto bring educational reforms in tune with the New NationalEducation Policy,'' Mishra added.

Referring to the agriculture sector, the governor saidthat the government has successfully formed 25 FarmersProducers Companies (FPC) comprising more than 8,000 farmersand 10 Farmers Producers Organizations (FPO) comprising 1,000farmers.

''In our effort to increase farmers' income, underArunachal Pradesh Bee and Honey Mission, we have expandedfarmer's activities in 10 potential districts. We have alsotaken up a plan to certify large areas as organic,'' he said.

The governor said that under the 'Chief Minister SkillAdvance Certificate Course' Scheme for harnessing the tourismpotential, training on adventure sports like mountaineering,trekking, river rafting, mountain biking, paragliding, isbeing provided through National Institute of Mountaineeringand Allied Sports (NIMAS) at Dirang in West Kameng district.

''The Centre has approved a major project under'Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive(PRASAD)' scheme for development of Parshuram Kund in Lohitdistrict,'' he said.

For dialect preservation, he said, the governmentworking on linguistic survey and taking up construction ofindigenous heritage centres including centrally funded TagoreCultural Complex in a phased manner covering all districts,the governor added.

Ceremonial march past by various contingents ofsecurity forces and announcement of state awards by the ChiefSecretary were the highlights of the celebration.

