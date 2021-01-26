Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sweden's Nobel Prize hall to become COVID-19 vaccination venue

Sports halls and large premises such as the Blue Hall are suitable for effective and infection-proof vaccinations," Stockholm finance chief Anna Konig Jerlmyr said. Sweden, whose rejection of lockdowns thrust it into the global spotlight, has a death toll from the virus of more than 11,000.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 26-01-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 20:07 IST
Sweden's Nobel Prize hall to become COVID-19 vaccination venue
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Stockholm's Blue Hall, where leading scientists, politicians and royalty gather for the glittering Nobel Prize banquet, will be used to vaccinate the Swedish capital's citizens against COVID-19, a city commissioner said on Wednesday. The 1,500 square metre hall, which each year hosts Sweden's most sought-after social event, will soon be a temporary venue for Stockholmers to receive their shots.

The large space is seen as ideal for administering vaccines. "The vaccination process is very demanding. Sports halls and large premises such as the Blue Hall are suitable for effective and infection-proof vaccinations," Stockholm finance chief Anna Konig Jerlmyr said.

Sweden, whose rejection of lockdowns thrust it into the global spotlight, has a death toll from the virus of more than 11,000. Its death rate per capita is several times higher than its Nordic neighbours, but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns. The black tie and ball gown event was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic - the first time it had been cancelled since 1956, when it was dropped in protest at the Soviet Union's invasion of Hungary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

At U.N., Washington assures support for two-state solution in Middle East

U.S. President Joe Bidens Middle East policy will be to support a mutually agreed, two-state solution, in which Israel lives in peace and security, alongside a viable Palestinian state, acting U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Richard M...

UniCredit set to appoint former UBS banker Andrea Orcel as CEO - source

Italys second-biggest bank UniCredit is set to appoint Andrea Orcel, one of Europes best known investment bankers, as its new chief executive, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.UniCredit has been looking for a new chief exec...

Norway to fine dating app Grinder $11.7M over privacy breach

Gay dating app Grindr faces a fine of more than 10 million from Norwegian regulators for failing to get consent from users before sharing their personal information with advertising companies, in breach of stringent European Union privacy r...

200 artists, including kids, rescued after being stranded near Red Fort for two hours

Around 200 artists, including children, who were part of the Republic Day parade, were rescued after they got stranded near Red Fort on Tuesday as the farmers tractor parade turned violent and protesters broke barriers and stormed the Mugha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021