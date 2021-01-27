Commuters face hardships due to traffic restrictions on key routes in Delhi

Left Menu

Following the violence on January 26 and updates about heavy traffic raised apprehensions of commuters to Delhi as several cab drivers refused to come to the national capital from adjoining areas on Wednesday.People travelling from bordering or far-off areas like Noida, Faridabad and Narela, had to either reschedule their plans or wait longer to take cabs or autos.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 18:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following the violence on January 26 and updates about heavy traffic raised apprehensions of commuters to Delhi as several cab drivers refused to come to the national capital from adjoining areas on Wednesday.

People travelling from bordering or far-off areas like Noida, Faridabad and Narela, had to either reschedule their plans or wait longer to take cabs or autos.

''No one is willing to go towards central Delhi. They fear roads are blocked, I showed a driver the traffic advisory too, but he did not want to take a risk. I had to go by metro for a particular distance and then take an auto, which also could not drop me till last destination,'' said a commuter from Noida, who did not wish to be identified.

Another commuter said, ''The updates about closure of entry and exit gates of few metro stations are changing every now and then these days and cab drivers are also apprehensive to go. I changed my plans when I couldn't get a cab, will go next week now when situation normalises.'' Commuters on Wednesday faced hardships in reaching their destinations due to traffic restrictions on key routes in the national capital, a day after violence broke out during farmers' tractor parade in the city.

The Delhi Traffic Police on Twitter said the traffic movement is heavy due to closure of four lanes on Kalindi Kunj and Noida stretches.

Meanwhile, the traffic movement near ITO, Mandi House and India Gate, which was affected due to restrictions placed there, resumed on Wednesday afternoon.

A girl who often travels from Narela to Karol Bagh said getting cabs is anyway difficult ever since farmers have been camping at Singhu and after Tuesday's incidents, there is an atmosphere of fear too plus an apt opportunity to overcharge commuters.

The tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal three new agri laws dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the city as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

