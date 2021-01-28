Left Menu

Air quality 'very poor' in Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon

PTI | Noida | Updated: 28-01-2021 01:20 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 01:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The air quality was recorded in the 'very poor' category in Ghaziabad, Noida and Gurgaon while it was 'poor' in Greater Noida and Faridabad on Wednesday, according to data issued by a government agency.

Levels of PM2.5 and PM10 also remained high in the air of the five cities neighbouring Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm was 357 in Ghaziabad, 342 in Noida, 300 in Greater Noida, 300 in Faridabad and 317 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB's Sameer app.

On Tuesday, it was 395 in Ghaziabad, 370 in Noida, 366 in Greater Noida, 372 in Faridabad and 314 in Gurgaon.

According to the CPCB, an AQI in the 'poor' category can lead to breathing discomfort for most people on prolonged exposure while a 'very poor' AQI may cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all air quality monitoring stations there. Ghaziabad and Gurgaon have three such stations and Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad have two stations each, according to the app.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

